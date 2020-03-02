Every business owner needs a plan to protect their business in case the unexpected happens.
Some simple estate planning techniques can help keep your business running.
This workshop will cover the basics of: Wills and estate planning; asset transfers; durable power of attorney and other important topics.
Presented by Ken Cyphers, Attorney, Anderson Zeigler.
March 5 at noon at the Healdsburg Chamber office, 217 Healdsburg Ave.
$35 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. Registration required.
