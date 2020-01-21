Master Gardener Dave Gould uses scientific research to dispel many gardening “myths” we have all come to know regarding various gardening techniques. Does chewing gum really work to repel gophers? What is the best material to use in the bottom of a potted plant – rocks? Pottery Shards? Sand? Nothing? Is using a 10% bleach solution really the best way to sterilize your pruning clippers? This gardening talk will help you think about the value of using scientific research in tending your garden.
Speaker: Master Gardener Dave Gould
When and where: Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper Street, Healdsburg
