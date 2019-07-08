Student and adult violinists, cellists and bassists will play a variety of pieces from Bach as well as the famous double violin concerto at the Bach Jam on Wednesday, July 17.
The free event takes place at the Raven Performing Arts Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, call Joella Olsen at 707-836-0816. The Raven is located at 115 North St.
