MARKET MOMENTS — The Healdsburg Certified Farmers' Market opened a new season on April 18 at its usual west plaza location, at the center of an otherwise deserted downtown as the countywide shelter-in-place order continues to be enforced.
Farmers markets, like grocery stores, have been deemed an "essential food service," during the public health emergency. Strict physical distancing and face mask requirements were followed and the vendor booths and aisles were spaced farther apart than usual. The market will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
