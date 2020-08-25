Susan Graf from the Healdsburg Food Pantry delivers 100 sandwiches and chips donated by the Lloyd's from Big Johns Market, as well as bags of personal products donated by Safeway.
According to Graf, Safeway is also providing five cases of Gatorade twice a day and the Foley family is donating 50 burritos from Agave twice a day for the Healdsburg fire, police and ambulance workers.
