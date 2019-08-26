Each week the winery will serve a different menu item with a wine pairing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
First come, first serve. Check out the events calendar for the weekly menu. $20, $15 for wine club members.
When and where: Aug. 30. Winery is located at 9990 Dry Creek Road Geyserville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.