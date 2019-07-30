Sbragia Family Vineyards will host another foodie Fridays on Friday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the first edition of this event a pulled pork sandwich and macaroni salad will be served and paired with a glass of wine.
General admission is $20 and $15 for wine club and industry members.
When and where: Aug. 2. The winery is located at 9990 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville.
