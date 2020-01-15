Milestone birthday — Arnold Santucci, a former owner, publisher and editor of The Healdsburg Tribune, celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan. 11 at St. Paul’s Church.
Santucci celebrated the milestone occasion with friends and family. Santucci was Healdsburg’s first citizen of the year and was the Tribune’s publisher for 12 years ending in 1962.
