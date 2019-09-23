In addition to helping clean up the creek, attendees will also get to view the safety fair, an event that focuses on healthy and sustainable living.
Volunteers will be provided with breakfast and lunch. 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center.
When and where: Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at 1557 Healdsburg Ave.
