Corazón Healdsburg invites the community to a free movie screening of “Coco,” on Saturday Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center. This family-friendly event is a kickoff celebration for Corazón's Día de los Muertos annual event held in the Plaza on Oct. 27.
Food and concessions will be available for sale at the movie screening. The film will be in Spanish with English subtitles.
When and where: Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Location: 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, on the black top behind the community center.
