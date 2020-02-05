The AARP tax foundation is offering free tax preparation help from Feb. 5 to April 15.
Be sure to bring your tax returns, W-2s, income statements etc. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Library.
To learn more about the event visit: https://sonomacounty.libcal.com/event/6331472?hs=a.
When and where: Feb. 5 to April 15. 10 a.m. at 139 Piper St.
