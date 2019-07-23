Kids are welcome to come by the Healdsburg Regional Library each Friday for some craft time.
Each week will feature a different arts and crafts medium. The event is free and runs from 12:20 to 1 p.m. at 139 Piper St.
When and where: July 26 at the library from 12:20 to 1 p.m.
