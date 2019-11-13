Support local musicians when "Foxes in the Henhouse" return to the Barrel Room for complimentary music. Music from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors and wines by the glass/bottle available. Event takes place at 428 Hudson St.
When and where: Nov. 15 at 428 Hudson St.
