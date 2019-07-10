The August book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Healdsburg Library will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1 to 6 p.m.
Members Days: join at the door for $5/year, No Scanners 1 - 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open to the public: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $6 Bag Sale, bring your own bags. Quality books for $2, Children’s books.
$0.50 – 1.00, DVDs, Music CDs. Specials sold at various prices in back of the library. All proceeds support the Library.
Questions, call the Library 433 3772.
When and where: Aug. 7 - 10 at the Healdsburg Library at 139 Piper St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.