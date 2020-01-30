The Healdsburg Kiwanis Club is hosting a fundraising concert for the "Love harder project" on Feb. 22 at the Raven.
The concert will feature Tim Flannery and the Lunatic Fringe.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
For tickets, visit: healdsburgkiwanis.org.
