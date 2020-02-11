Shop, snack and enjoy time with friends at this Galentine’s Day celebration at Market 377 in Healdsburg on Feb. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
There will be wine, snacks and a chance to paint.
Paint kits will be available to purchase but the event is free to attend.
When and where: Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. 377 Healdsburg Ave.
