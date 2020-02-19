Healdsburg’s ever popular St. Patrick’s Day parade returns downtown on Tuesday, March 17. For the ninth year in a row, celebrants will have several opportunities to “Go Green” in conjunction with the parade. The Rotary Club of Healdsburg (Noon) will help you get your own hair dyed green, or you can sponsor a Rotary member who will dye their hair and march in the parade.
A minimum donation of $10 is requested to paint your own hair or to sponsor a Rotary member. All funds go towards the eradication of polio worldwide, provide clean water where needed in the world, fight diseases where applicable and much more. Over $85,000 has been raised over the past eight years because of these “Going Green” events, all for these worthy causes
Stop by Costeaux Bakery on Healdsburg Avenue starting at 6:30 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day to get your hair dyed and then march in the parade, or just watch parade goers “getting green” for the parade. All donations will be matched two for one by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Healdsburg Noon Rotary Club actively supports numerous causes and events in the greater Healdsburg area. Learn more the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Noon at healdsburgrotary.org.
— Submitted by Mel Schatz, Rotary Noon
