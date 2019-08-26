Artists inspired by the great outdoors will show off their work at the opening reception of the new exhibit on Saturday Aug. 31 at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts. 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is free.
Wine for $5 and artwork will be available for purchase.
When and where: Aug. 31. The center is located at 130 Plaza St.
