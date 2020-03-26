The first of a series of food giveaway days on Tuesday, March 24 was overwhelmed when hundreds of families had to be turned away from the drive-thru lines at Healdsburg's Community Center. Volunteers and partner organizations Corazon of Healdsburg, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Sonoma Family Meal, Farm to Fight Hunger and Single Thread Restaurant contributed to 170 family food boxes from food bank staples and other donated food. Volunteers and employees of the city of Healdsburg provided support for the giveaway.
