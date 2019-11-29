Teresa Lubarsky's Healdsburg Ballet presents the holiday favorite “The Night Before Christmas” to be performed at the Raven Theater on Saturday evening December 14th at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon December 15th at 2 p.m. The Raven Theater is located at 115 North Street, Healdsburg, California.
This event will mark the 20th annual production of this original adaptation in a full-length dance story. Watch as Christmas Eve comes to life, while dancers perform Ballet, Jazz and Hip-Hop to classical and contemporary music. Delight in the array of Holly, Peppermints, Santa's Elves, and Christmas Toys – all in original costumes! Clement Clarke Moore wrote this poem for his own children in 1822. This choreographed version captures all the joy of live dance performance by these young and professional artists as they pursue their creative dreams!
For additional information call Teresa Lubarsky's Healdsburg Ballet at (707) 431-7617
Ticket's Available at: Brownpapertickets.com, Healdsburg Ballet and at the door
Ticket Prices: Adults, $20; Seniors, $18; Children 10 and under - $15; At the door prices add $2
