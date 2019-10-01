The Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce will host the business showcase and community resource fair on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Plaza.
There will be giveaways, sample tastings and a silent auction. All are welcome to attend.
When and where: Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Plaza.
