The Healdsburg Chorus, a group of non-professional singers more than 70 strong, under the direction of Les Pfutzenreuter, present their holiday spectacular, “The Many Colors of Christmas.”
Get into the holiday spirit at on one of three concerts Saturday Nov. 30, at the Glaser Center, Santa Rosa and Saturday and Sunday Dec. 7 and 8 at 3 p.m. at the Raven Theater Healdsburg.
Admission is $15, $5 for children under 12 and students with I.D.
