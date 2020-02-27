The Healdsburg Garden Club will be having their spring plant sale and crafts market on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Healdsburg Senior Living.
All proceeds will go towards scholarships for local students — Healdsburg High School, Geyserville High School and Santa Rosa Junior College graduates.
Last year the sale raised over $5,000 for students.
All plants have been cultivated or propagated from club member's gardens.
There will be a wide variety of fire, heat and drought resistant plants as well as heirloom tomatoes.
Crafts include decor and accents for your garden.
When and where: Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 725 Grove St., Healdsburg.
