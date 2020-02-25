Healdsburg High School Class of 2022 BBQ Fundraiser
Saturday, March 28 6 p.m. at St. John’s Hall. This family-friendly event is casual and everyone is invited.
Tickets are $25 for adults, 12 and under $10, 5 and under free.
There will be live music from the Class of 2022.
BBQ will feature Pork, wine/beer bar and there will be a silent auction, cake auction and wine “pull.”
