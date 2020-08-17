MONDAY, AUGUST 10
12:06 p.m. Petty theft on Fitch Street.
12:45 p.m. Threats on Center Street.
1:03 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, people not wearing masks at skate park.
2:26 p.m. Fraud on Healdsburg Avenue, stolen check.
4:30 p.m. Fraud reported to HPD on Center Street, did not occur in HPD jurisdiction, referred to other agency.
8:59 p.m. Harassment on Spur Ridge Lane.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
5:14 a.m. Harassment on Johnson Street.
9:19 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Foss Creek Circle and Grove Street.
12:00 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery on University Street. Yuba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they have a vehicle stolen from Healdsburg.
1:56 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, people not wearing masks at skate park.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
8:14 a.m. Trespassing at Grove Street and Dry Creek Road.
3:40 p.m. Petty theft on Hudson Street, citations issued.
4:04 p.m. Fraud on Johnson Street.
4:38 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, people not wearing masks at skate park.
5:11 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street, related to previous petty theft call.
5:57 p.m. Disturbance on University Avenue, combative patient in hospital.
6:10 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:47 p.m. Reckless driver on University Street.
9:56 p.m. Disturbance on Plaza Street.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
8:14 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue, subject sleeping in a tent at the community center.
5:54 p.m. Disturbance on East Street, female subject screaming and throwing objects into street.
6:37 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue, window smashed and purse stolen.
9:37 p.m. Threats on Grove Street.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
4:51 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Vine Street, two vehicles collided in roundabout.
6:20 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Matheson Street and Center Street.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
12:56 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
6:35 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue, female subject throwing objects at patrons and wanting to fight, arrest made.
8:24 p.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue, transients smoking weed by fountain.
11:51 p.m. Disturbance on Magnolia Drive, caller’s daughter and a friend were maced on Westside Road, referred to other agency.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
1:53 a.m. Stolen property/vehicle recovery on Dry Creek Road, suspicious vehicle found to be stolen from San Francisco.
10:25 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Westside Road.
11:16 a.m. Disturbance on Fieldcrest Drive.
1:28 p.m. Disturbance on Fieldcrest Drive, same group as above call.
