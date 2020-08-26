MONDAY, AUGUST 17
5:01 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street, food and alcohol stolen from store, subject fled to Plaza, arrest made.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18
8:38 a.m. Unwanted subject on North Street, homeless man sleeping and smoking on private property, subject had a warrant out of Yuba City, citation issued.
11:37 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Grove Street.
1:13 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Front Street.
4:27 p.m. Hit and run accident on West Grant Street.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
7:40 a.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue, warned, advised and moved along.
9:17 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue, warned, advised and moved along.
11:43 a.m. Health code violation on Center Street, business overcrowded and not controlling crowds. Checks out OK.
1:03 p.m. Drug activity at Westside Road and Kinley Drive.
1:31 p.m. Violation of court order at Westside Road and Kinley Drive, arrest made.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
11:19 a.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue, people not wearing masks in Plaza.
4:38 p.m. Fraud on Prince Avenue.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
8:50 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:06 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:59 p.m. Petty theft on Fitch Street.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
No crimes recorded
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
10:12 a.m. Unwanted subject on Grove Street, subject sleeping on private property on flatbed, warned, advised and moved along.
10:28 a.m. Disturbance on Vine Street.
11:a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:42 p.m. Unwanted subject on Fieldcrest Drive, warned, advised and moved along.
9:17 p.m. Reckless driving on Rose Lane.
