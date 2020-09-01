MONDAY, AUGUST 24
9:11 a.m. Burglary on Florence Lane.
1:05 p.m. Disturbance at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Male subject in the Plaza trying to start fights with people. Officers responded, subject left the area.
1:32 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Two men fighting in the Plaza. Medical requested for both subjects. Arrest made and subject transported.
1:58 p.m. Disturbance at Healdsburg District Hospital on University Avenue. Subject yelling and screaming at staff saying he wants to report them. Patient requesting a report from SRPD. Referred to other agency.
3:17 p.m. Fraud on Ridge View Drive.
3:20 p.m. Warrant service on Aston Avenue, two arrests made.
4:46 p.m. Fraud reported to Healdsburg Police Department, Center Street.
5:36 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Subject in a red sleeping bag under the balcony of a business. Moved along.
7:37 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. Kids at skate park not wearing masks.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
12:41 p.m. Petty Theft on Vine Street, citation issued.
1:35 p.m. Warrant Service on Healdsburg Avenue, citation issued.
4:02 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road.
5:31 p.m. Hit and run accident on Grove Street.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
8:01 p.m. Stolen vehicle on March Avenue.
2:01 p.m. Petty theft on Canyon Run.
3:08 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
9:01 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on March Avenue.
9:30 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on March Avenue.
11:19 p.m. Stolen property/vehicle recovery at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Stolen vehicle from Healdsburg recovered by California Department of Parks and Recreation.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
8:08 a.m. Health code violation on Vine Street, employees in business not wearing masks.
8:08 a.m. Health code violation on South Fitch Mountain Road.
11:59 a.m. Petty theft on Dry Creek Road.
1:50 Indecent exposure on Vine Street.
6:55 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
3:51 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. Kids at skate park not wearing masks.
5:11 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Harmon Street.
8:44 p.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street, refusing to leave restaurant.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
11:32 a.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. Kids at skate park not wearing masks.
1:36 p.m. Petty theft on Powell Avenue.
5:05 p.m. Unwanted subjects on Prince Avenue at Local Assistance Center. Male and female subjects harassing people. Female was screened and has a fever so she was asked to leave. The male is refusing to wear a mask. Warning given.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
1:15 p.m. Petty Theft on Grove Street, city council candidate called to report theft of campaign signs from people’s lawns.
1:30 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
6:26 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:39 p.m. Disturbance on Grove Street.
