MONDAY, AUGUST 3
1:52 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
7:23 a.m. Vandalism on Chanticleer Way, dog park donation box cracked open
3:30 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Brown Street and Grant Street.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 4
9:28 a.m. Health code violation on Foss Creek Circle, business open that shouldn’t be.
12:27 p.m. Health code violation on Fitch Street, kids in classroom not wearing masks or social distancing.
1:53 p.m. Drug activity on Monte Vista Avenue.
4:48 p.m. Robbery on Healdsburg Avenue. A subject attempted to rob market at knife-point, was unsuccessful and left. The vehicle was stopped, driver Joshua Magnus Gilbertson was arrested, vehicle towed.
5:36 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:43 p.m. Health code violation on Powell Avenue, employees not wearing masks.
9:08 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Prince Avenue and Grant Street.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
12:34 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made for bike theft.
7:17 p.m. Fraud on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:26 p.m. Harassment on Prentice Drive.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6
7:40 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue.
12:40 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street, citation issued.
2:31 p.m. Missing person from Healdsburg located in Rohnert Park on Commerce Boulevard, transported to hospital under 5150 hold.
4:08 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue and Passalacqua Road, arrest made.
7:15 p.m. Resisting arrest on Reed Court. Subject bailed from car pulled over for traffic stop. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
1:29 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Dry Creek Road and Grove Street.
4:20 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
5:27 p.m. Grand theft on March Avenue.
9:46 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue, two subjects in blue jumpsuits and white hats refusing to wear masks and refusing to leave.
10:17 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue, two subjects in blue jumpsuits and white hats refusing to wear masks and refusing to leave.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
2:54 a.m. Disturbance on Matheson Street, subject moved along.
11:54 a.m. Warrant service on Center Street.
12:54 p.m. Petty theft on Matheson Street.
1:04 p.m. Health code violation on Vine Street, employee not wearing mask.
2:03 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Subject yelling and filming employees and refusing to leave.
5:32 p.m. Health code violation on Second Street, massive party with no marks.
6:13 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, subjects not wearing masks at skate park.
8:39 p.m. Harassment on Healdsburg Avenue.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
2:18 a.m. Accident with no details on Westside Road, referred to CHP.
7:25 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue, citation issued.
11:27 a.m. Health code violation on Center Street, no masks being worn.
12:28 p.m. Warrant service on Maxwell Street, arrest made.
1:46 p.m. Warrant service on Cali Lane, arrest made.
6:59 p.m. Indecent exposure at Healdsburg Avenue and Front Street, arrest made.
8:04 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, subjects not wearing masks at skate park.
