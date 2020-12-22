MONDAY, DECEMBER 14
7:28 a.m. Petty theft on Piper Street. During the overnight hours Christmas décor stolen and vandalized.
10:51 a.m. Hit and run accident on Fitch Street.
12:06 p.m. Check case on Healdsburg Avenue, subject came in to cash a check that didn't belong to him. Requesting a report.
12:51 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue. Male subject hit one of the caller’s customer’s car with his car and originally tried to leave. Now staying but is not cooperating with the exchange of info. Officers responded and facilitated the exchange of info.
3:28 p.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
4:15 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on North Street. Vehicle towed and citation issued.
4:50 p.m. Drug activity on North Street. Transient sleeping under the building, contact made due to request from building owner. Citation issued.
9:31 p.m. Disturbance at Foss Creek Court and West Grant Street. Caller hears noises and yelling. Officers responded for a welfare check but the resident would not answer the door.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15
6:33 a.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street. Employees have asked transient to leave, but is refusing to. Subject moved along warned and advised.
8:23 a.m. Health code violation at gym on Healdsburg Avenue.
1:14 p.m. Coroner's case on Grove Street.
11:18 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16
12:40 a.m. Disturbance on Grove Street. Caller states it sounds like someone is getting beat up. Officers responded, the residents are grieving the death of a family member. Checks OK.
7:00 a.m. Health code violation on Center Street. Email from County Code Enforcement with recording from original caller.
7:03 a.m. Health code violation on Chanticleer Way. Wedding.
10:20 a.m. Violation of court order on First Street. Reporting party’s ex violated a court order by contacting a third party and asking them to take pictures of the reporting party so he can see if she's pregnant by another guy. Reporting party talked to her DA advocate who advised her to call HPD and file a complaint.
11:20 a.m. Health code violation at gym on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:44 p.m. Reckless driver on Westside Road, transferred to other agency.
3:25 p.m. Vandalism at National Guard Armory on Powell Avenue. Current owner of the Armory is with a PG&E Supervisor. The supervisor advised the owner that there is a fresh cut to his gas line and he is requesting law enforcement response. The line is not cut, rather scratched. Reporting party thinks that PG&E might have done it when they were working on the line recently.
7:42 p.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Caller states a subject who has previously stolen from the business is refusing to leave. Officers responded and made contact. Subject was informed not to return and the business will provide a trespass letter.
9:50 p.m. Disturbance at hospital on University Avenue. Patient in the emergency room has signed in and won't get off the floor. Subject is yelling and cursing. Officers responded and the subject was taken into the emergency room.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17
2:34 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
6:08 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18
4:00 p.m. Accident with property damage only at University Street and Haydon Street.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19
8:32 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Johnson Street, catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle last night.
11:50 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Prince Street, catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle last night.
2:38 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:18 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue and Bailache Avenue. Male subject on ground, citation issued.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20
7:57 a.m. Disturbance at roundabout on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller can hear a male yelling about his sleeping bag being stolen. Officer responded and contacted the subject who was upset about his belongings being stolen.
10:23 Health code violation at gym on Healdsburg Avenue. Voice mail from County Code Enforcement regarding gym being opened during the shutdown.
2:32 p.m. Warrant service on March Avenue. Arrest made and subject transported.
4:42 p.m. Disturbance on Grove Street. Altercation between juveniles. Officers responded, counseled all parties.
