HPD Logs Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2020
MONDAY, DECEMBER 21
3:55 a.m. Disturbance at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Fight that was escalating. Medical ended up transporting for cold exposure. Referred to Fire Department and/or Medical.
9:39 a.m. Fraud on Hidden Acres Road. Credit card hacked.
11:10 a.m. Disturbance at Plaza Street and Center Street. Two transients arguing. Suspect sitting on the bench, victim walked away with a shopping cart. Arrest made.
11:13 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Johnson Street. Catalytic converter stolen off caller’s car last night.
11:41 a.m. Violation of court order on University Street. Caller reports that his ex continues to violate court custody. Referred to family court.
12:48 p.m. Vandalism at Gibbs Park on Prentice Drive. Mural tagged with anti-LGBTQ and Back Lives Matter references: crossed out BLM and wrote across the fence "All lives matter," "protect children from LGBTQ pedophiles," "protect health and mental illness," "be humble say no to pride," "George Floyd was charged." "All lives matter" written across a couple of the rainbow panels. Caller said the same thing happened last week and believes it to be the same person this week, sent photos of graffiti to dispatch email box.
1:47 p.m. Accident with property damage only at North Street and Fitch Street. Caller reports that a resident drove her vehicle through the roadblock and into a pile of rocks. Vehicle is damaged.
2:07 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:53 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Guest hasn't paid for his night, was given notice that he has to leave within 10 minutes, but he slammed the door in the caller's face and isn't leaving. Officer's responded, subject claims to be COVID positive. He was transported to hospital.
4:51 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street. Owner just caught a female shoplifting. She got product back but wants to trespass the subject.
5:06 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle at Grove Street and Grove Court.
5:57 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Healdsburg Avenue. Email to county code enforcement: “I have pretty much avoided this store since my first message to you. Stopped in … today and nothing has changed. Clerk refuses to wear a face covering I now plan to submit a formal complaint to both the county health department and (company) Ethics.”
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22
9:20 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Harold Lane. Catalytic converter stolen.
10:23 a.m. Health code violation on East Street. Caller reported that a tenant is allowing a homeless family (mom, boyfriend and three children) to stay with her. One of the family members tested positive for COVID and is supposed to be isolating but is not.
2:21 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Grove Street. Council members at the skate park concerned that patrons are not wearing masks. Officers responded with Chief Burke. Subjects advised.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23
5:29 a.m. Drunk driver at roundabout on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states there is a vehicle crashed in the middle of the roundabout and the woman is walking west towards West Dry Creek. Subject was arrested for DUI. Cited and released from the PD. Arrest made.
6:08 a.m. Brandishing a weapon on East Street. Subject screaming and brandishing a knife. Medical was then requested for a possible seizure. Subject transported to hospital. Arrest made.
12:16 p.m. Accident with injury on Center Street. Pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Pedestrian transported to Kaiser in Santa Rosa.
2:03 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Chiquita Road. Camper on his truck was broken into overnight and tools are missing. A window was broken to gain entry.
2:35 p.m. Fraud on Rosewood Drive.
5:59 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24
7:48 a.m. Parole/probation violation on Vine Street. Two females arrested. Arrest made.
2:19 p.m. Petty theft on North Street. Kitchen knife stolen from mailbox.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25
Nothing reported
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
10:36 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue.
1:01 p.m. Disturbance on Matheson Street. Female subject threw hot coffee at customer outside while waiting for food. Officers advised suspect was the same suspect in previous incident.
Arrest made.
10:21 p.m. Disturbance on Fitch Street. Caller states two men are yelling/cursing at each other. Offices responded and the subjects admit to a verbal argument and are now heading back to the shelter.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27
1:34 a.m. Graffiti on March Avenue.
8:08 a.m. Graffiti on March Avenue.
9:03 a.m. Health code violation on Johnson Street. Email from County Code Enforcement: house party/large gathering.
Log entry only, no action taken.
9:11 a.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Email from county code enforcement: “(Gym on) Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg has a member working out unmasked, indoors. Attached are photos from the afternoon of Saturday, December 12, 2020. The last one shows a blue circle in the background where a second member was working out indoors as well on what appeared to be hamstring equipment.
“This is the third time I’ve written to the county since mid-October. Is it time to shut them down given the continued disregard for county and now state orders? Their behavior is so egregious in light of the rapidly rising number of cases. I noticed that members are being directed to enter the building through the keypad system adjacent to the front door whereas until a recent police visit, they were directing members to enter an outdoor workout area through breaks in outdoor fencing. However, that didn’t stop staff from allowing members to workout inside. It seems allowing members to enter through the indoors may further encourage members to remain/work out inside. Thank you for looking into the lack of masking and continued access to indoor gym equipment.”
Email forwarded to code enforcement for review.
8:49 p.m. Coroner's case on Twin Oaks Way.
