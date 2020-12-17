MONDAY, DECEMBER 7
4:25 a.m. Violation of court order on East Street. Third party calling about a person who called asking for assistance. Boyfriend is causing problems and she's afraid. Arrest made.
12:26 p.m. Health code violation on Matheson Street. Email from County Code Enforcement, "Are we doing something about this? Or are we pretending this doesn't exist for the sake of tourism dollars? Hello, I often walk by this establishment on my evening strolls and cannot help but to be concerned. There have been several times I've seen large groups unmasked and not distanced being served. Last night I walked by and saw a group of at least 20 people in a group. yes, TWENTY. There is no way this is safe for the community nor is there any way they are all living together. This is only going to perpetuate the hurt this pandemic is causing. Please help.” Per W/C no response.
12:53 p.m. Health code violation on Center St. “Non-safe mask wearing policy inside large open space. When you are at your desk they have plexiglass but you are less than four feet from someone else. When I have gone in there half are wearing masks and the other half are not. If you go on their website it clearly states you do not have to wear a mask at your desk. We cannot understand that we are pretty sure it is breaking the law in CA. I would like something done about that."
Per W/C no response.
2:32 p.m. Unwanted subject East Street. Subject won't leave the doorway, business cannot see him today due to COVID-19 restrictions (at capacity). Warned and advised.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9
7:27 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Vine Street and West Matheson Street.
10:46 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Philip Drive and Paul Wittke Drive.
12:57 p.m. Health code violation on Chanticleer Way. Email about a wedding which occurred on Dec. 5. Per W/C log entry only.
4:04 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Warned and advised.
6:16 p.m. Petty theft on Chiquita Road. Two deck chairs stolen from the pool area in backyard.
7:40 p.m. Health code volation on Foss Creek Circle. Subject standing at the counter inside the business, without a mask on, reporting party didn't feel comfortable going inside. Advised.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
11:04 a.m. Health code violation on Dry Creek Road. Transient left prior to completing quarantine.
12:50 p.m. Coroner's case on North Street.
12:56 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Citation issued.
8:11 p.m. Drunk driver on North Fitch Mountain Road. Arrest made following collision, medically cleared at HGH and transported to county jail.
10:00 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Items returned.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
11:09 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Male voice yelling "I’m going to kill you.” Subject yelling at himself.
6:59 p.m. Disturbance on Mason Street.
7:59 p.m. Disturbance on South Fitch Mountain Road. Referred to other agency.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11
1:09 p.m. Stolen property/vehicle recovery on Healdsburg Avenue. Vehicle dropped off Wednesday in parking lot.
5:37 p.m. Accident with no details on Healdsburg Avenue. Gray vehicle vs pedestrian, both parties appear okay and are arguing in the roadway. Report taken.
11:59 Brandishing a weapon on North Street.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12
8:33 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Josephine Lane. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle at some time during the night.
10:36 a.m. Health code violation on Brown Street. Caller states there is construction going on and she is very concerned for their health. Per W/C negative response.
11:23 a.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Gym open.
4:24 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Subject took off with two back packs full, one of alcohol, one of baby products. SCSO notified.
17:27 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Referred to other agency.
7:44 p.m. Disturbance on Grant Street.
10:36 p.m. Warrant service on Fitch Street. Domestic violence call. Subject arrested on a warrant and transported directly to county jail. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13
1:07 a.m. Vandalism on North Street. Paint can thrown through front window.
10:40 a.m. Assault on Powell Avenue.
8:01 p.m. Disturbance on Maxwell Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.