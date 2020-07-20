MONDAY, JULY 13
No entries
TUESDAY, JULY 14
9:05 a.m. Code enforcement on Grant Street.
9:23 a.m. Code enforcement on Lincoln Street.
11:24 a.m. Code enforcement on Grant Street.
12:03 p.m. Code enforcement on Grant Street.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
8:30 a.m. Petty theft on Sylvan Court.
11:40 a.m. Code enforcement on Grant Street.
12:27 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:15 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Matheson Street and Center Street, arrest made.
5:07 p.m. Accident with injury at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road.
8:20 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Rosewood Drive.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
3:38 p.m. Fraud on Cali Lane.
4:22 p.m. Threats against a person on Center Street.
5:11 p.m. Threats against a person on Fieldcrest Drive.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
6:11 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Prentice Drive.
11:53 a.m. Hit and run on Healdsburg Avenue.
6:24 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Center Street.
11:29 p.m. Domestic assault on Healdsburg Avenue, referred to medical/fire.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
4:05 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Matheson Street.
6:38 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Grove Street.
8:05 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery on Alexander Valley Road, arrest made.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
1:58 p.m. Vandalism on Vine Street.
