MONDAY, JULY 20
4:48 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
12:33 p.m. Fraud on Grove Street.
2:23 p.m. Hit and run accident at Matheson Street and Center Street.
3:37 p.m. Fraud on Monte Vista Avenue.
4:47 p.m. Sexual assault on Equestrian Gap.
4:48 p.m. Traffic collision on Healdsburg Avenue.
5:09 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
1:09 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue, referred to other agency.
11:34 a.m. Disturbance on Fieldcrest Drive.
12:47 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:45 p.m. Disturbance on Canyon Run.
7:41 p.m. Drunk driver at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway.
8:16 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
9:38 a.m. Public intoxication on Center Street, arrest made.
12:31 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
4:43 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Ward Street.
5:28 p.m. Battery on Healdsburg Avenue.
6:16 p.m. Vandalism on Ward Street.
THRUSDAY, JULY 23
5:53 p.m. Disturbance at Plaza Street and Center Street.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
8:23 a.m. Violation of court order on Grove Street.
8:38 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Fitch Street.
9:18 a.m. Violation of court order on Center Street.
10:56 a.m. Petty theft on Tucker Street.
12:11 a.m. Petty theft on East Street.
4:48 p.m. Disturbance on Vine Street.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
8:12 a.m. Indecent exposure on Fitch Street.
1:00 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle at Exchange Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
6:41 p.m. Threats on Powell Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.