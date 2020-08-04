MONDAY, JULY 27
9:11 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Larkspur Drive.
1:42 p.m. Health Code Violation on Grove Street, people at skate park not wearing masks.
2:26 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road, citation issued.
3:40 p.m. Reckless driver at Dry Creek Road and Healdsburg Avenue.
4:56 p.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue, two subjects not wearing masks.
5:48 p.m. Domestic incident on Grove Street.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
7:32 a.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
9:52 a.m. Health code violation on Vine Street. Employees not wearing masks correctly.
2:39 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
6:03 p.m. Health code violation on Vine Street, non-permitted business open.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
8:08 a.m. Fraud on Center Street.
11:43 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:32 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue, subject refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave.
3:18 p.m. Harassment on March Avenue.
4:19 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, people at skate park not wearing masks.
4:47 p.m. Grand theft on Grove Street.
5:50 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Grant Street and Healdsburg Avenue.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
6:24 a.m. Vandalism at Chiquita Road and Grove Street.
8:59 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:27 p.m. Domestic incident on Rose Lane.
12:08 p.m. Warrant service on Piper Street, arrest made.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
2:42 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, people at skate park not wearing masks.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
7:43 a.m. Unlicensed driver at Grove Street and Foss Creek Circle, warning given.
10:21 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
12:05 p.m. Fraud on Debmar Lane, referred to other agency, subject is from out of the area.
12:48 p.m. Domestic incident (physical) on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
6:05 p.m. Domestic incident on Dry Creek Road.
7:28 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
12:51 a.m. Disturbance on Canyon Run.
1:46 a.m. Domestic disturbance on Canyon Run, arrest made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.