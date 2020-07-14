Editor’s note: The crime tracking and mapping program used by HPD, which the Tribune uses to create its police logs, has been inoperative for several months. It was reinstated on Friday. Going forward, we will return to full weeks of police logs, but for now, listings only start with Friday, July 10.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
9:42 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Cypress Circle and Balsam Drive.
2:27 p.m. Domestic disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:40 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
9:21 p.m. Grand theft on Center Street.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
7:20 a.m. Disturbance on University Avenue,
10:02 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:08 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Chiquita Road.
10:12 a.m. Cybercrime on Prentice Drive.
12:12 p.m. Disturbance at Fieldcrest Drive.
12:34 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on East Street.
1:20 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
8:07 a.m. Vandalism on Grove Street.
1:05 p.m. Public intoxication at Foreman Lane.
