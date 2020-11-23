MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16
3:16 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Officers responded and made contact with occupants, negative DUI, they are having vehicle issues.
7:17 a.m. Trespassing on Vine Street. Subject slammed the door on a customer as they were coming. Warned and advised.
10:59 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:49 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on West Grant Street.
1:18 p.m. Disturbance on Maxwell Street. Family argument.
2:51 p.m. Health Code Violation (Mask) at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Multiple juveniles reported to be running around with no masks. Caller asked them to put on masks which they replied "we do not have to."
3:23 p.m. Reckless driver on Grant St.
6:00 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states he was beaten. Determined it was mutual combat and transported to hospital for evaluation.
6:45 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on First Street. Passenger window broken and wallet stolen.
7:35 p.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. Male subject filming employees and demanding medication to be filled. Asked to leave several times but refusing to do so. Officers responded, issue resolved.
11:06 Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation Issued.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
10:56 a.m. Drunk driver on Vine Street. Caller states a subject pulled over onto the sidewalk and urinated. Subject located and was admonished for urinating in public but was not impaired.
11:48 a.m. Health code violation on West North Street. “(Gym) in Healdsburg continues to operate as does (other) gym in Healdsburg."
3:10 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest Made.
3:25 p.m. Unwanted subjects on Healdsburg Avenue.
4:35 p.m. Reckless driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Grant Street.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
8:21 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:23 a.m. Health code violation on Chanticleer Way. Wedding held without masks enforced.
11:00 a.m. Unwanted subject on North Street. There is a tent up on a private patio. Officer left a card there explaining that the subject needs to vacate the property.
12:10 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
3:11 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
6:01 p.m. Health code violation (mask) at Giorgi Park on University Street.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
9:43 a.m. Petty theft on Piper Street.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
1:11 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Arrest made.
2:54 p.m. Indecent exposure on North Street. Female subject in a blue tent defecated on the sidewalk. Subject was not willing to provide her name, citation issued for multiple warrants and other charges.
5:55 p.m. Health code violation on Center Street, subjects in an indoor business not wearing masks.
6:01 p.m. Health code violation on Hudson Street, subjects in an indoor business not wearing masks.
6:29 p.m. Health code violation (mask) Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. About 12 males playing beer pong and not wearing masks.
6:31 p.m. Drunk driver at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road. Arrest Made.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
10:29 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Referred To Other Agency.
11:08 p.m. Drunk driver on Vine Street. Caller states vehicle almost hit the curb at least twice and was driving approximately 10 miles under speed limit. Negative DUI, subjects are from out of state and were trying to use their GPS.
SUNDAY, NOVMEBER 22
11:45 a.m. Graffiti on Prince Avenue.
12:54 p.m. Warrant service on Powell Avenue. Officers responded to a complaint about subjects involved in drug activity and discovered one subject had a no cite felony warrant. Arrest made, subject taken to county jail.
2:31 p.m. Petty theft on Harold Lane. Wallet and ear pods stolen.
2:56 p.m. Petty theft on Harold Lane. Garage door opener, gloves, pen, sunglasses and packages stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.