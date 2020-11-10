MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2
8:17 a.m. Disturbance on Fieldcrest Drive.
10:02 a.m. Fraud on Ward Street.
2:11 p.m. Disturbance at store on Healdsburg Avenue. Argument between the female clerk and a female customer over money that was missing. Checks OK.
5:11 p.m. Violation of court order on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject stopped for driving while on the cell phone and arrested for violation of court order. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
12:17 p.m. Hit and run accident on Powell Avenue.
1:16 p.m. Vehicle fire on Healdsburg Avenue. Transferred caller to REDCOM. Referred to Fire Department.
1:20 p.m. Parole/Probation violation on Grove Street. Subject who has been trespassed trying to get into residence. Arrest made.
7:15 p.m. Hit and run accident on North Street. Restaurant worker just observed vehicle hit the patio barricades.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
10:39 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Dry Creek Road.
12:14 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:33 p.m. Domestic incident on Canyon Run. Civil standby requested for eviction.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5
11:37 a.m. Fraud at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Handicap placard on sale on Craigslist for Healdsburg/Windsor for $350. The caller will be sending the link to the dispatch email.
3:23 p.m. Warrant service at Dry Creek Road and Kinley Drive, arrest made.
5:54 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Two males yelling outside market. Caller was inside his house could not see anything only heard the yelling. The disturbance was about dogs being off a leash. Subject cited for various warrants. Citation issued.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6
8:45 a.m. Vandalism at restaurant in Vine Street. Patio vandalized.
2:11 p.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue, subject doing donuts in parking lot. Warned and advised.
3:14 p.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Checks OK.
5:00 p.m. Hit and run accident on Dry Creek Road.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
12:41 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Vehicle into residence - vehicle revving attempting to free itself. Arrest made.
5:59 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Dry Creek Road. Report taken.
11:20 a.m. Health code violation Grove Street. No one at skate park wearing mask.
12:10 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Center Street. Overnight vehicle was broken into, vehicle left unlocked, missing two pairs of sunglasses, coin change, flashlight. information only for insurance purposes.
5:27 p.m. Reckless driver at Dry Creek Road and Healdsburg Avenue. Driving erratically, crossing lanes, went onto the freeway. Referred to other agency.
11:19 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Fitch Street flagged down by male subject bleeding on cut from arm. Unknown cause due to language barrier. Per CHP who transferred victim via translator subject stated he was stabbed. Victim already with our officer when call was transferred. Victim transported to Sutter. Suspect was not located. County wide BOLO sent. On 11/09/20 subject arrested for stabbing.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8
4:47 a.m. Disturbance on Canyon Run. Verbal argument only between roommates over kick out order.
8:51 a.m. Driving on a suspended license at Rosewood Drive and Parkland Farms Boulevard. Citation issued.
12:40 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. The skate park is packed with people and no one is wearing a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.