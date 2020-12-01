MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23
10:45 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Healdsburg Avenue and Piper Street. Citation issued.
11:49 a.m. Warrant service on Maxwell Street. Officers attempting probation contact and warrant service. Arrest made.
1:51 p.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Man was not wearing a mask in a business. Manager stated, "we do not enforce mask wearing here.”
3:12 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject is able to stand, but using a tree for support. Caller doesn't believe the subject can manage to walk on his own. Subject was picked up, no further assistance needed.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
9:56 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made on multiple warrants.
11:08 a.m. Mail tampering on Oak Knoll Drive.
4:44 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made on multiple warrants.
5:26 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
6:00 p.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller surprised a person inside their closed restaurant. Subject fled.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25
10:44 a.m. Disturbance on Olive Circle. Yelling at neighbor for blowing the leaves and saying profanities at her.
12:21 p.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. Several kids at the skate park not wearing a mask.
3:54 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Dry Creek Road and Healdsburg Avenue.
8:24 p.m. Accident with injury on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller advised a female was hit by a car. Victim transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27
1:53 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
4:18 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Employee came in and took $200 worth of items.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28
4:13 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made on multiple warrants.
8:36 p.m. Stolen vehicle on First Street. Vehicle located later.
10:11 p.m. Drunk driver on Grant Avenue. Caller advising vehicle swerving all over the roadway, threw a beer can from the window and almost crashed. Officers responded and contacted vehicle, no one in driver's seat however subject with multiple warrants was located in passenger seat. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29
12:32 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller was attempting to clean the outside of his store, asked two subjects to move their belongings. They started calling him names and refusing to leave. Subjects moved along, warned and advised.
1:39 a.m. Disturbance on Grove Street.
5:53 a.m. Coroner's case on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:59 a.m. Petty theft on Canyon Run.
