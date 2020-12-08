MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
10:24 a.m. Grand theft on Grove Street. Caller states leaf blower, trimmer, hedger stolen from a shed in the back. The padlock was cut and the gate on the back of the property was tampered with.
1:56 p.m. Health code violation on Matheson Street, tasting room allowing large groups to be served and socialize unmasked.
1:58 p.m. Health code violation at gym on Healdsburg Avenue. In an email received through County Code Enforcement: “I went by (a) gym in Healdsburg at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday 11/24 with the hopes that activities would be fully outside. For the 10-plus cars in the parking lot, I only saw one person in the outdoor section. I asked where I would ride the stationary bike and he explained that ‘technically the county wants outside but have to allow access to restrooms. If you ‘happen’ to hop on a bike indoors, we can’t do much about it.’
“There were at least three people on treadmills unmasked and one gentleman on indoor weight equipment with mask on his chin.
“I’ve driven by countless times hoping to see more people in outdoor area because the automobile ratio to people I can see working out outdoors, is always imbalanced. I can confidently tell you this facility is not abiding. I so want to join but there’s no compliance. I hope this helps. They are potentially contributing to spread. It’s a shame.”
2:26 p.m. Petty theft on Grove Street. Wallet was stolen from unlocked car.
3:06 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street. Donation box stolen.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
12:30 a.m. Burglary on Vine Street.
7:35 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject threatening customers in a drive-thru. Arrest made.
8:47 a.m. Disturbance on Grant Street. Subject trespassed.
2:48 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street.
3:59 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Sunnyvale Drive. Vehicle doesn't run, it’s an antique truck. Upon further investigation including speaking with the caller’s daughter, subject has dementia and has never owned a pick-up truck.
5:21 p.m. Petty theft on Sunnyvale Drive. Stolen package.
10:38 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:59 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
6:40 a.m. Reckless driver on North Street. Car zoomed past caller as she was walking out to her car and she had to jump out of the roadway. She advised that it was a Cloverdale police car speeding, no sirens and driving recklessly.
12:54 p.m. Fraud on Spur Ridge Lane. Caller states she received a call from "Officer Brown from the Healdsburg Police" stating her social security number will be disqualified/suspended. The caller told the her to press a button to go to a person who would help.
12:56 p.m. Fraud on South Fitch Mountain Road.
2:06 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Call originated as three to four men smoking/drinking and yelled "I wonder what you look like naked" to caller as she was entering a business. Officers responded and found one of the men had an outstanding warrant.
3:16 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Same group of transients from above call are currently shirtless, drinking and harassing people as they walk by. Caller thinks it is getting worse since employees won't park in the back lot anymore due to the encampment growing. Caller is concerned about her younger female stylists who walk to their cars at night, and would like them moved along. Officers have contacted the property owner regarding the subjects to verify trespass and are awaiting response in order to take action.
4:11 p.m. Hit and run accident on Foss Creek Circle.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
7:32 a.m. Hit and run accident on Prune Tree Drive.
2:22 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Westside Road.
5:00 p.m. Accident with injury on Healdsburg Avenue. Head-on collision, driver transferred to Memorial Hospital.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
12:22 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject slashing at couple with knife, referred to other agency.
8:07 a.m. Graffiti on Fitch Street. Letters GBFC spray painted on the fence.
3:37 p.m. Unwanted subject on Maxwell Street.
6:15 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Multiple transients parked in lot, caller requesting they be advised to leave. However, the posted sign says no parking Saturdays from May-November. No action taken.
9:06 p.m. Public intoxication on Dry Creek Road. Caller states there is a patron at the restaurant and reporting four males intoxicated and being loud at the restaurant, but caller was uncooperative when asked follow-up questions. Dispatch called the restaurant and spoke to employee who said there was no problem. The caller was complaining because the group of males was speaking Spanish and playing music on their phones, but they have since left. No response needed.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
12:58 a.m. Vandalism on Mill Street. Caller saw subject take one of his cameras on surveillance. This is the 3rd camera stolen this week by the same person. Willing to prosecute. Officers contacted a female who failed to provide proper ID and also damaged a window and vandalized neighboring business. Subject then complained of light headedness and chest pain and was transported to Sutter via ambulance.
3:33 a.m. Domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller says subject had assaulted her with fists and a guitar. Officers responded and found that subject was not involved. Rather the caller had assaulted another person with a guitar causing injuries. Arrest made.
11:16 a.m. Health code violation on Chanticleer Way. Wedding with 40 people.
4:55 p.m. Domestic incident on East Street. Caller came to HPD to inform that a couple was involved in a fight. Arrest made.
10:47 p.m. Fraud on Piper Street.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
10:35 a.m. Graffiti on Prince Avenue.
5:32 p.m. Assault on Healdsburg Avenue. Subjects arrested on outstanding warrant and transported to county jail. Arrest made.
7:44 p.m. Grand theft on Center Street.
