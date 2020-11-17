MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9
6:56 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Employee states a male homeless subject threw coffee on the counter and called the barista a slur. Subject walked away while caller was on the phone.
10:54 a.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Gym not abiding by county health rules.
10:59 a.m. Battery on Canyon Run. Arrest made.
1:06 p.m. Disturbance on Magnolia Drive. Transferred to other agency.
5:04 p.m. Public intoxication on Chanticleer Way. Intoxicated subject at the dog park. Subject given a ride home.
6:55 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
12:10 p.m. Burglary on Adeline Way. False Alarm.
2:47 p.m. Sexual assault on Healdsburg Avenue. Report taken.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11
10:54 a.m. Domestic incident on Grant Avenue. Arrest made.
7:59 p.m. Public intoxication at Healdsburg Avenue and Front Street. Male subject standing in middle of road, stumbling. Subject warned and advised.
8:10 p.m. Disturbance at train bridge on Front Street.
9:24 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12
6:30 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
5:31 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street.
9:44 a.m. Burglary on Monte Vista Avenue.
11:19 a.m. Reckless driver at Grant Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue.
12:52 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue.
5:04 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle Presidential Circle. Catalytic converter was taken from vehicle.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
10:52 a.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Subject complaining about masks and yelling. Subject left while on the phone.
10:01 p.m. Disturbance on North Street.
11:25 p.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Fight between two transients and two subjects from Windsor. Windsor residents transported to residence.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15
7:24 a.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Subject threw his coffee at a barista and was rude.
7:38 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Vine Street. Passenger window is broken.
11:07 a.m. Health code violation on Vine Street. Manager is wearing a mask under his nose and says he can't wear it properly because of health reasons due to a medical condition.
11:38 a.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation given.
4:30 p.m. Warrant service at Center Street, arrest made.
