MONDAY, OCTOBER 12
12:53 p.m. Health code violation on Dry Creek Road, subject from alternative care site left facility and went to restaurant where they refused to leave.
5:41 p.m. Disturbance at Healdsburg District Hospital on University Avenue. Nurse in ED is requesting assistance with patient who is agitated and not cooperating. States situation is not physical, but the situation is escalating. Checks OK.
6:36 to 7:18 p.m. Multiple calls for fireworks in area of Front Street. Unable to locate where they were coming from, though officers confirmed they could hear them also.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13
11:38 a.m. Disturbance on Grove Street.
3:49 p.m. Fraud on Falcon Way. A blocked caller posing as PG&E stated caller owes over $300.
4:29 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Dry Creek Road, warned and advised.
5:01 p.m. Fraud on Healdsburg Avenue. Business received call from subject who stated he was sitting with the Healdsburg Chief of Police regarding an investigation of counterfeit money. Fraud caller wanted to know the quantity of registers, the dollar amount in each one and to set money aside for a pick-up. Employee hung up the phone realizing it was a fraud call and did not provide the caller with information.
5:34 p.m. Fireworks on Front Street, similar area to previous calls. Still unable to locate.
5:40 p.m. Fraud on El Arroyo Drive. Call from subject claiming to be from PG&E and requiring payment immediately.
6:02 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue, citation issued.
6:51 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Ward Street, warning given.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
12:27 a.m. Domestic dispute on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
2:56 a.m. Trespassing on Adeline Way. Caller reports suspicious people with flashlights in the parking lot of the apartment complex. They are jumping over neighbors’ fences and knocking on doors. Officers responded and made contact with subjects, who advised that their friend was in distress. Apartment manager advised that no one should be in the apartment. He opened the door for officers, but it was dead bolted from the inside. With assistance from fire department, they were able to locate a person inside the apartment. Citation issued.
1:04 p.m. Burglary on South Fitch Mountain Road.
5:40 p.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue, citation issued.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
1:43 p.m. Warrant service at East Street and Mill Street, citation issued.
6:55 p.m. Domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
8:37 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Dry Creek Road.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16
7:49 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject warned and moved along.
8:09 a.m. Harassment on Badger Street.
4:31 p.m. Warrant Service on Vine Street, citation issued.
7:17 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Hummingbird Court. Caller states someone spray painted orange down his rear driver side wheel and tire. Reports he has been having a problem with a neighbor leaving nasty notes about his parking and believes he is responsible due to signature and knowing all his other neighbors.
10:19 p.m. Warrant service at Exchange Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17
10:05 a.m. Unwanted subject on North Street.
10:07 a.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. People coming in through back door of gym with no masks.
4:46 p.m. Health code violation on Matheson Street. Subject not wearing a mask, negative response to being asked to do so.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18
10:07 a.m. Petty theft on Dry Creek Road. Handbag containing $700 taken from unlocked vehicle, referred to other agency.
10:19 a.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street, subject at the back of the property will not leave. Subject warned, advised and moved along.
6:20 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Redwood Highway and Geyserville Avenue, referred to other agency.
