MONDAY, OCTOBER 19
11:46 a.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Caller states there is a woman screaming at people on the street/sidewalk. Yelling derogatory language and hate speech. HPD responded and subject is cursing and yelling everyone is going to hell. Officer will not infringe on her freedom of speech.
1:35 p.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Gym violating health orders.
2:59 p.m. Health code violation on Chiquita Road. Construction workers working without masks.
3:34 p.m. Threats on Hudson Street.
8:11 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Male subject on the south side of caller’s porch deck.
11:55 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Drunk subject warned and advised.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20
9:48 a.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Silver coins worth $10,000 stolen during overnight break-in. Subject found. Arrest made and subject transported to county jail.
9:53 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made and subject transported to county jail.
1:56 p.m. Hit and run accident on Dry Creek Road.
3:04 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Central offramp. Referred to other agency.
4:52 p.m. Threats on Prince Avenue.
6:51 p.m. Disturbance on First Street.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
9:16 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Dry Creek Road. Passenger window was broken, and front seat covered with glass. Nothing stolen.
3:18 p.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Complaints about same gym as above. Gym informed of indoor restrictions and verified outdoor section permitted.
4:10 p.m. Petty theft on Grove Street. Scooter stolen.
5:59 p.m. Disturbance North Street.
6:34 p.m. Resisting arrest on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
6:50 p.m. Hit and run accident at Redwood Highway and Central Offramp. Caller believes intoxicated driver who hit curb, but no apparent damage seen. The driver got out of vehicle and walked away, and the passenger got out of the vehicle and into driver seat. Original driver is walking north on Healdsburg Avenue A few minutes later, call came in regarding a vehicle that kept hitting trash cans. Call continues below.
7:20 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Three highly intoxicated juveniles were arrested, transported and then released to parents on a citation. Citation issued.
8:14 p.m. Violation of court order on Philip Drive.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
1:18 p.m. Petty theft on Lupine Road, stolen package.
10:32 p.m. Harassment on Sunnyvale Drive.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
9:46 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Grove Street.
9:49 a.m. Health code violation on Dry Creek Road. Nurse calling to report subject left the COVID clinic prior to obtaining results.
11:01 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on North Street. Four tires slashed, windshield wiper bent, passenger side keyed.
11:57 a.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. Complaint of no one wearing a mask.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
12:12 p.m. Petty theft on Matheson Street. Caller states his friend took a BB gun, knife and bolt cutters from his unlocked vehicle.
1:46 p.m. Health code violation on Hummingbird Court. Subjects having a sidewalk sale, individuals seen drinking alcohol.
6:21 p.m. Health code violation on Kennedy Lane, gathering with more than 12 people.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
12:00 p.m. Drunk driver at roundabout on Healdsburg Avenue. Driver just tired.
12:49 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Center Street, turns out vehicle towed.
4:29 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
4:41 p.m. Coroner's case on Rosewood Drive.
