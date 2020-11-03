MONDAY, OCT. 26
3:16 a.m. Officer initiated activity on Powell Avenue. Male in all dark clothing was cited on a Sonoma County warrant.
4:06 a.m. Coroner’s case on Healdsburg Avenue.
9:43 a.m. Hit and run on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party discovered damage to the fence that occurred over the weekend.
10:11 a.m. Petty theft on Brown Street. Occurred sometime between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. tool bag filled with hand tools was stolen at a valued cost of $300-400. A bill book (which included customer credit card information) was also taken, but reporting party found it down the road. Reporting party has informed customer of compromised credit card information and advised to cancel card.
2:20 p.m. Disturbance on North and Center streets. Reporting party states subjects are yelling obscene language and reading the bible. Women in her 40s-50s wearing a pink polka dot shirt and gray skirt. Reporting party has asked her to stop. She is currently sitting on the parking benches.
2:57 p.m. Grand theft on Grant Street. Sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., tools were stolen from under reporting party’s porch. Items valued around $4,000-5,000. No surveillance.
4:47 p.m. Petty theft on Monte Vista Avenue. USPS delivered a package at 3:42 p.m. and the reporting party checked and item is not there. Item valued at $108 and reporting party believes item was stolen.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
12:18 a.m. Driving on a suspended license on Vine Street. Citation issued.
12:46 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue and Grove Street. Citation issued for driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail set at $25,000.
7:36 a.m. Health code violation at business on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:48 a.m. Grand theft on Langhart Court. On Saturday the reporting party discovered her diamond earrings were missing. Valued at $2,500, she last wore them in January and thinks her cleaning lady stole them. The cleaning lady was the only person who had access to her bedroom since the COVID-19 shutdown. Reporting party wants a report and the jewelry box dusted for prints.
12:01 p.m. Petty theft on Lavender Circle. Reporting party reports garage door was open and his air compressor was stolen.
1:13 p.m. Grand theft on Terrace Boulevard. Reporting party’s bike was stolen from his garage that was left opened.
4:15 p.m. Petty theft on Ward Street. Vehicle rummaged through and hand-held torch was stolen.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
9:57 a.m. Accident on Fieldcrest Drive and Sylvan Court. Reporting party states he was parked and a woman reversed into his truck, declined medical attention being needed.
11:11 a.m. Domestic abuse on Philip Drive. At 10 a.m. reporting party’s spouse was being verbally abusive; reporting party states she would like to speak to an officer for advice. Subject arrested and transported to county jail for corporal injury to a spouse, violating a restraining order and damaging a communication device to obstruct communication.
11:41 a.m. Hit and run on Center Street.
2:14 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject is hanging around the property after being trespassed.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
4:53 p.m. Health code violation at business on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party went into businesses with fire chief regarding ongoing complaints of business being open despite COVID restrictions.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
8:48 a.m. Petty theft at business on Plaza Street. Male subject put a plastic chair (city property) into his van. The subject is currently under the gazebo. Officers responses and the subject returned the chair.
10:24 a.m. Disturbance on Dry Creek Road and grove Street. Reporting party states a female and male are screaming and going toward each other. Unable to locate.
11:40 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Prince Avenue. Reporting party’s vehicle was egged and the paint is cracked.
12:26 p.m. Disturbance on Center and Plaza streets. Reporting party states a women is screaming “hell is real.” Subject is not wearing a mask and saying Halloween is a sinful holiday.
1 p.m. Subject cited for a misdemeanor warrant on North Street.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
8:39 a.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Reporting party states a male who was at the front of the police department was threatening to hurt him. Reporting party would not state what the threats were, since he did not speak Spanish, but explained he was trying to hit him with his belt. Officers responses and provided counsel.
11:50 a.m. Subject on Vine Street was cited for four misdemeanor warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.