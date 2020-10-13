MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
6:28 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Almond Way. Two windows broken (rear passenger and a hardtop window) during overnight hours.
8:59 a.m. Grand theft on Pine Circle. About $2,000 worth of tools stolen from unlocked truck.
9:26a.m. Burglary to vehicle on Maple Circle. Two vehicles broken into.
9:37 a.m. Petty theft on Haydon Street. Items stolen from unlocked vehicle.
10:51 a.m. Petty theft on Prune Tree Drive.
11:40 a.m. Petty theft on Cedar Circle.
1:05 p.m. Vehicle fire at Exchange Avenue and South University Street. Referred to Fire Dept and/or Medical.
4:15 p.m. Petty theft on Fir Circle.
6:08 p.m. Petty theft on Vineyard Drive. Items taken from unlocked vehicle.
6:48 p.m. Petty theft on Haydon Street. Firearm and weapon paraphernalia for an AR-15 stolen.
9:16 p.m. Unlicensed driver at Giorgi Park on University Street. Vehicle stopped for pulling out of the parking lot without headlights. Juveniles cited for possession of alcohol, and juvenile driver cited for no license. All subjects released to parents. Citation issued.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
9:53 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue.
4:48 a.m. Under the influence of drugs on Dry Creek Road.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
8:52 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Video surveillance of a male who stole about 13 shirts, an employee chased the subject and recovered items.
12:08 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Out-of-area dire truck struck by a white pickup towing a pontoon boat that fled the scene.
3:29 p.m. Reckless driver on Kennedy Lane, then on Highway 101/Old Redwood Highway. Referred to other agency.
4:34 p.m. Fraud on North Street.
5:53 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue, citation issued.
8:03 p.m. Vehicle fire on Kennedy Lane. Referred to Fire Department and/or Medical.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
10:10 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:23 a.m. Warrant service on Sherman Street, arrest made and subject transported.
2:03 p.m. Fraud on Dry Creek Road.
8:06 p.m. Trespassing on North Street. Subject advised and moved along.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9
10:49 a.m. Grand theft on Moore Lane.
1:40 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run accident at Dry Creek Road and Highway 101 offramp.
3:06 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Dry Creek Road.
3:45 p.m. Fraud on Pordon Lane. Caller received a statement in the mail from a bank the caller does not have an account with and discovered that an account was made in their name. Caller needs incident number to give to banks in order to have them investigate.
6:03 p.m. Brandishing a weapon on Vine Street.
7:09 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10
9:42 a.m. Vehicle tampering at Prince Avenue and Sherman Street. Tires slashed.
10:44 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:09 p.m. Petty theft on Sunnyside Drive. Children’s bikes and helmets taken.
3:11 p.m. Health code violation on Prentice Drive.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11
6:57 a.m. Battery on Dry Creek Road. Subject ambushed while getting out of car.
7:55 a.m. Coroner's case on Pheasant Drive.
9:43 a.m. Disturbance on Grove Street. Tenant’s behavior is possible a threat to staff; screaming and throwing furniture at staff. Medical called due to health condition of the patient, patient transferred to Healdsburg District Hospital. Referred to Fire Department and/or Medical.
10:04 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
21:32 Disturbance - Verbal or Physical 2010110020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.