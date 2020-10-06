MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
10:36 a.m. Fraud on Lorraine Court.
5:03 p.m. Violation of court order on Grove Street.
6:20 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue and Parkland Farms Boulevard. Citation and warning issued.
8:22 p.m. Grand theft on Piper Street. Caller's mobility scooter was stolen from her carport.
10:38 p.m. Disturbance on Daisy Street.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:53 a.m. Grand theft on Dry Creek Road. Caller reports his red racing bicycle stolen from bike rack attached to his vehicle.
11:33 a.m. Grand theft on Grove Street. Two generators, a trimmer mower, a yard boss and a barbeque stolen through a large hole in the fence.
4:32 p.m. Vandalism on Center Street.
7:31 p.m. Health code violation at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Email forwarded from County Code Enforcement concerning lack of masks and social distancing at Plaza and at outdoor dining areas around it.
7:32 p.m. Health code violation at restaurant on Matheson Street. Email forwarded from County Code Enforcement concerning servers not wearing masks.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
8:58 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Healdsburg Avenue, catalytic converter removed from city-owned vehicle.
11:11 a.m. Grand theft on Kennedy Lane, case of $500 a bottle of wine stolen.
5:21 p.m. Violation of court order at Grove Street.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
7:39 p.m. Drunk driver at University Street and Matheson Street, arrest made.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
7:39 a.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue and Alexander Valley Road, arrest made, transferred to county jail
1:51 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Ward Street, arrest made, transferred to county jail.
3:24 p.m. Harassment on Healdsburg Avenue.
7:28 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue, bale of hay stolen.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
9:50 a.m. Trespassing on Center Street, warned and advised.
1:07 p.m. Accident with property damage only at University Street and Piper Street.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
8:17 a.m. Unwanted subject on Larkspur Drive.
8:53 a.m. Health code violation on Grove Street, subjects at skate park not wearing masks.
8:28 p.m. Unwanted subject on Powell Avenue, aggravated subject refusing to leave saying that the caller is the woman of his dreams and would do whatever it took to find her again. Subject was advised not to return or he will be subject to arrest. Warned and advised
