All three rooms of Healdsburg's Villa Chanticleer were full of plastic bibbed folks picking, dipping and devouring the season's first Dungeness crabs at the 40th annual Rotary Club of Healdsburg's Crab Feast, held Saturday, Dec. 14.
Conversations lulled as fresh bowls of the cracked crustaceans were re-supplied to the tables.
Later, a silent and live auction were geld to raise thousands of dollars for the civic club's year-long program of community contributions and support for other local nonprofits.
PHOTO BY ROLLIE ATKINSON
