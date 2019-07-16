SPONSORED — The Healdsburg Sidewalk Sale returns Aug. 15-18 with offerings from local vendors from clothes to books, and more.
The event is free and takes place in downtown Healdsburg and around the Plaza.
For more information visit the chamber calendar website at: https://cm.healdsburg.com/events/details/healdsburg-sidewalk-sale-10442
