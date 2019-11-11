Annual 5k run supports student-athletes in Healdsburg area
The Healdsburg Turkey Trot is back for 2019! Now in its fifth year, this annual 5k run/walk will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28
The race kicks off at 8 a.m. and starts and concludes at 333 Center St. in front of the Healdsburg Running Company. The course loops through the quiet streets of Healdsburg and offers an appetite-building morning with fun for all.
As in past years, thousands of runners are expected with each registered runner receiving aspecial commemorative long sleeve t-shirt. Awards are given to the top male and female finishers, as well as the top youth runners under the age of 13.
Prizes are given at random for the great costumes that have become a hallmark of this event.
The Healdsburg Turkey Trot supports the Drew Esquivel Scholarship, which helps Healdsburg High School student-athletes fulfill their dreams of going to college. All sponsorships and a portion of each registration supports this scholarship, in partnership with the Rotary Club of
Healdsburg, Sunrise and the Healdsburg High School Interact Club. Plan to join the community on Thanksgiving with your family and friends. Become a sponsor to support local students who strive to “Live Like Drew!”
Sponsors include Charlie Palmer’s Pigs & Pinot, Big John’s Market, Vanguard Properties, Celebrating the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, founding partner Healdsburg Running Company, Altra Running, Bellwether Farms, Costeaux French Bakery, Garrett ACE Hardware, Healdsburg Lumber, John & Zeke’s, Marin-Sonoma Produce, Mill District, Silveira Buick-GMC, Summit State Bank, Surface Art Countertops, and 7/27 Charitable Fund.
“All of us were affected by the sudden, tragic passing of Drew Esquivel who was a source of pride in the local community as a great athlete and academic superstar,” said Healdsburg Running Company founder Skip Brand. “So, it’s fitting in this time of giving thanks, that we focus together on the future and grow his legacy so other Healdsburg student-athletes can follow in his footsteps.”
For more information about the Healdsburg Turkey Trot including registration and information on sponsoring or creating a team fundraiser, visit HealdsburgTurkeyTrot.com. Contact: Adam Ray, adam.ray@scenaperformance.com, of at 415.533.1005
About Scena Performance
Scena Performance presents classic sport events, including community runs, ultra -marathons, triathlons and more. Our aim is to take you someplace new, present you with a unique challenge and celebrate you with fun, food, and friends.
2019 Recipients of the Drew Esquivel Memorial Scholarship
Giovanna Briano, Class of 2019 – Freshman at University of California Davis studying Product Design,
Outstanding HHS softball player
Daniel Lopez, Class of 2019 – Freshman at University of California Davis studying Engineering, Outstanding HHS soccer player
Mariel Mondragon-Becerra, Class of 2019 – Freshman at University of California Davis studying
Environmental Science, Outstanding HHS track athlete
Andrew Nunez, Class of 2017 - Junior at California State University Chico studying Agricultural
Business and Animal Science, Outstanding HHS wrestler, Award-winning Healdsburg FFA alumnus
Emma Tremont, Class of 2019 – Freshman at Boston University studying Journalism, Outstanding HHS track athlete
Grace Vanden Heuvel, Class of 2019 – Freshman at Westmont College studying Visual Arts and International Studies, Outstanding HHS track athlete
Orion von Rohr – Class of 2019 – Freshman at University of California Santa Barbara studying Marine Biology, Outstanding HHS soccer player
-Submitted by the Healdsburg Running Company
