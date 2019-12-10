Learn basic meditation practices as this free mindfulness class Dec. 12 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Healdsburg Library.
Meditation has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety and fear, enhancing peace and well-being in each practitioner so our minds can be clear and our emotions can be calm.
Free for adults.
The library is located at 139 Piper St.
