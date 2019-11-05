Healdsburg High School will hold its 10th annual athletic hall of fame event Nov. 10 at the Villa Chanticleer Annex.
This year the hall of fame will be inducting Graham Haun, Jenean "Sceales" Bingham, Jackie "Henderson" Sellards and Kennh Dixon.
Tickets are $35.
Event runs from noon to 3:30 p.m.
When and where: Nov. 10 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Villa Chanticleer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.